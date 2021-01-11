CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.20 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.92 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 87 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.31 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 14.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.