CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.28 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 22.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.20 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.83 per gallon as of Tuesday, while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of $1.06 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon as of Tuesday.
The national average is up 7.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.