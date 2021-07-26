CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.45 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 23.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming is priced at $2.89 per gallon as of Monday, while the most expensive is $4.19 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.