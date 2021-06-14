CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.13 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming is priced at $2.73 per gallon as of Monday, while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 86 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07 per gallon as of Monday.
The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.