Weather Alert

...STRONG COLD FRONT WILL BRING MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES AND ACCUMULATING SNOW THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, with 6 to 10 inches for the Snowy Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Wyoming and portions of South Central Wyoming including Arlington, Cheyenne, Kimball, Laramie, Pine Bluffs, and Torrington. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 11 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&