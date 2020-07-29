CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 52.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.69 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.79, a difference of $1.10.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.