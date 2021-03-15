CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 10.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.80 per gallon, Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Gas prices in Wyoming are 46.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 46.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming is priced at $2.60 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 39.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday.
The national average is up 33.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 64.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.