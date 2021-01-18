CHEYENNE - Gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
This is less than the national average which increased 4.2 cents per gallon as of Monday, to $2.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Average gasoline prices on Jan. 18 in Wyoming have ranged widely during the last five years, from $2.58 per gallon in 2020 to $1.85 per gallon in 2016.
Including the change locally during the past week, prices Monday were 37 cents per gallon lower than a year ago and 2.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
The national average has increased 15.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 17.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.