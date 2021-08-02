CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 22.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.38 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.85 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.79 per gallon, a difference of $1.94 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 per gallon Mo day. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 98.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.