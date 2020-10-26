CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 48.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.82 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.47, a difference of 65 cents.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.14 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 4.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.