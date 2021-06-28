CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 7.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.21 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 19 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.12 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.83 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.51, a difference of $1.68.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon Monday.
The national average is up 4.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 92.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.