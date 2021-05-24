CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.01 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 8.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming is priced at $2.62 per gallon as of Monday while the most expensive is $3.59 per gallon, a difference of 97 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline fell 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 per gallon as of Monday.
The national average is up 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.