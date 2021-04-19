CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.03 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.56 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was priced at $3.38 per gallon, a difference of 82 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline was unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.85 per gallon Monday. The national average was down 2.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.