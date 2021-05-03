CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.90 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 0.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.55 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 94 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.89 per gallon Monday. The national average was up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.