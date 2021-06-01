CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 4.2 cents per gallon during the past week, averaging $3.05 per gallon as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 15.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.14 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, as of Tuesday, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was $2.62 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.49 per gallon, a difference of 87 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon as of Tuesday. The national average is up 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.06 per gallon higher than a year ago.