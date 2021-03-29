CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 36.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 71.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $2.44 paper gallon as of Monday, while the most expensive is $3.30 per gallon,, a difference of 86 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84 per gallon today. The national average is up 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.