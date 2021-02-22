CHEYENNE - Wyoming gas prices have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.39 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 18 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 6.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.16 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 43 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is up 24.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 15.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.