Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph likely. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. A lull in stronger wind speeds may occur this evening and overnight. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, especially on north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&