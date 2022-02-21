CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.10 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

