...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerous wind chills expected, along with periods of
light snowfall. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Wind
chills as low as 30 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Far southeast Wyoming into the southern Nebraska
Panhandle including Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Scottsbluff,
Kimball, and Sidney.
* WHEN...5 PM MST this evening through 11 AM MST Thursday
February 24th. Best chance for accumulating snowfall tonight
through early Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could lead to frostbite
on exposed skin in less than 10 minutes. Hypothermia can
develop quickly if precautions are not taken. In addition,
some roadways may become slick or snow covered where heavier
snow falls.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Weather Alert
Moderate snow and blowing snow associated with a snow band moving
into Cheyenne will greatly reduce visibility coat the roadways in
snow. Expect visibility to drop to a half mile or lower as the
band moves through.
Wyoming gas prices up a nickel a gallon in the past week
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.37 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 10.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.89 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.10 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 20.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 88.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.