CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.91 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 3.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.08 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the least expensive gas in Wyoming is priced at $2.56 per gallon as of Monday, while the most expensive is $3.30 per gallon, a difference of 74 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.