CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.16 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 7.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 51.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.78 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.79, a difference of $1.01.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 47.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.