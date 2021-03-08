CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 13.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 40.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 33.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.42 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon, a difference of 67 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.77 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 29.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.