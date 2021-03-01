CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.52 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 26.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.17 per gallon as of Monday while the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 62 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72 per gallon today. The national average is up 30.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 30.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.