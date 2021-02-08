CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 7.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas in Wyoming was priced at $1.99 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.59 per gallon, a difference of 60 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.45 per gallon as of Monday. The national average is up 13.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 1.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.