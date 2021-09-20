...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East
Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Wyoming gasoline prices decline by 3.4 cents a gallon on average
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.47 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.10, a difference of $1.13 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.