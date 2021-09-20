CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.47 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.10, a difference of $1.13 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

