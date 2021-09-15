CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.29, a difference of $1.32 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

