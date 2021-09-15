...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEASTERN WYOMING
AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FOR THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
310...
...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Wyoming gasoline prices down nearly 3 cents in the past week
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.51 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.30 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.29, a difference of $1.32 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.15 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 2.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.