CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.82 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 36.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 85.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at 99 cents per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.29, a difference of $1.30.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $1.74 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 25.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 115.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.