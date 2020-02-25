CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.41 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 494 stations.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 11.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 19 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $2.99, a difference of $1.02. The cheapest price in the entire country Monday stood at $1.75 per gallon, while the most expensive was $99.90, a difference of $98.15 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.47 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 7.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.