CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have risen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.84 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 42 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand 55.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was selling gas at $2.44 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive gas was $3.24 per gallon, a difference of 80 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday.
The national average is up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.