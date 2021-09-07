CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.34 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Tuesday, while the most expensive was $4.12 per gallon, a difference of $1.15.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

