...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants,
including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory
health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health
impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should
avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Wyoming gasoline prices rise 2.4 cents a gallon in past week
CHEYENNE – Wyoming gasoline prices have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.25, a difference of $1.28 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 90.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.