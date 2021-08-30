CHEYENNE – Wyoming gasoline prices have risen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.54 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.97 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $4.25, a difference of $1.28 per gallon. 

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 90.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

