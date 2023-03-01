WASHINGTON — On Monday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of four additional state plans for up to $353.4 million in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.
A news release from the White House said that Wyoming, approved for up to $58.4 million, will operate two equity/venture capital programs. The funds program, allocated $23.4 million, will provide limited partnership investments in Wyoming-based seed/early-stage venture capital funds. The direct program, allocated $35 million, will provide equity co-investments in Series A or growth stage technology companies in the state. Both programs will provide access for venture capital investments for in-state entrepreneurs.
“This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will help reduce barriers to capital access for traditionally underserved communities,” Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in the news release. “These SSBCI funds will promote equitable economic growth across the country.”
Treasury has now announced the approval of state and territory plans corresponding to over $7 billion in SSBCI funding to support small business and entrepreneurship and expand access to capital.