CHEYENNE – A water fight is brewing, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare with a study on the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries.
Anticipating a drier future, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,” Jason Mead, interim director of the Wyoming Water Development Office, told the state Water Development Commission on Oct. 6. The goal, State Engineer Brandon Gebhart told the WWDC, is to have a “defensible consumptive-use number to take to the other states,” if Colorado River Basin water users face cuts.
When Colorado River Basin water rights were divvied up starting in 1922, officials overestimated the amount of water the system would produce each year. Climate change, drought, shifting weather patterns and a population explosion in the region exacerbated things.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation admits there’s “an inability to exactly quantify these uses.” This “has led to various differences of opinion” regarding who gets to use how much water, the BOR stated. The Colorado River and tributaries including Wyoming’s Green and Little Snake Rivers do not have as much water as originally apportioned. Water that does flow can’t be precisely measured.
The goal of the new study is to pin down Wyoming’s consumptive use in case it needs to engage in water right conversations with states.
As a foundation to that study, Wyoming has “a pretty good handle on consumptive use of the crop,” Mead told the commission. The state is less certain about the loss from canals and ditches that carry the water diverted from rivers and streams to crops. Only some of those losses may be a debit to Wyoming’s share of basin flows. Now, Wyoming could more precisely measure the differences between diverted flows and consumptive use.
That would allow the state to say “when we shut off a ditch … we’re actually saving this amount of consumptive use just along the ditch,” Gebhart told the WWDC. With such information, “I think we could make a sensible argument that we would have to shut off less users.”
Wyoming doesn’t expect potential curtailments any earlier than 2028, Gebhart said.
‘Pinch point’
Some say “pinch point” in 2025 could prompt conflict among states.
“The first pinch point (in 2025) raises the issue of the Upper Basin’s obligation to Mexico, if any, under the 1922 (Colorado River) Compact,” Chris Brown, a senior assistant attorney general in the Wyoming Attorney General’s office Water and Natural Resources Division, wrote WyoFile.
Mexico was not part of the 1922 compact, but the Mexican Water Treaty Act of 1944 granted that country 1.5 million acre-feet of Colorado River water annually. Regarding Mexico’s share, “the Upper Basin and the Lower Basin have different opinions about that obligation,” Brown wrote. That difference should be addressed before 2025 to “avoid a dispute” he stated.
“That does not mean we will curtail our water uses and, under current circumstances, we will not curtail when we reach that (2025) pinch point,” he wrote. “The difference of opinion itself will not result in a curtailment.”
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, a water developer in the Little Snake River Basin, recommended the study, Mead and Gebhart said. It’s an “officially proposed project” Gebhard said, and will be discussed by the WWDC further in November with an eye toward securing funding.
The study’s first phase could be completed in 2025, after two irrigating seasons of research, officials said.
Water loss
The loss from canals and ditches is only estimated today. In a 2021 WWDC accounting, only half of the 157 irrigation districts, ditch and canal companies and other irrigation entities responded.
Statewide, the survey estimates an average of 24% of the water that runs through the conveyance systems is lost. In the Green River and Little Snake drainages, estimates include as little as 0.5% for the Austin Wall Irrigation District on the Blacks Fork and 25% at the New Fork Irrigation District.
Experts agree that more water is promised to Colorado River Basin water users than the system can deliver – essentially 7.5 million acre-feet annually each to the four Upper Division states and three Lower Division states, plus 1.5 million acre-feet to Mexico for a total of 16.5 million acre-feet. The calculation of available water on which the U.S. allocations were based in 1922 was flat-out wrong, many agree, and 23 recent years of drought coupled with climate change have left Lakes Powell and Mead at 28% of capacity, an historic low.
If Wyoming faces new regulation in the Colorado River Basin, Gebhart said his office would need more staffers to monitor headgates and diversions. A crew of six oversees more than 2,500 headgates in the basin, he said, and that might need to be increased to 36 or so.
Scrutiny by the state engineer is necessary because the 1922 compact prohibits Upper Division states from diminishing Colorado River flows at Lee Ferry, a gauge just below Lake Powell’s Glen Canyon Dam, below 7.5 million acre-feet annually on a running 10-year average. Wyoming is promised 14% of what’s left over to the Upper Division states.
From 2016-2020, a provisional Bureau of Reclamation report lists Wyoming’s average annual use at 421,000 acre-feet. Ranchers irrigated 305,800 acres in the Green and Little Snake River Basins in 2020.
At full supply, Wyoming’s yearly portion amounts to a little over 1 million acre-feet, experts say. Should the Upper Division supply dwindle to 4 million acre-feet, under the Law of the River and 1944 Mexico treaty obligation, Wyoming would have rights to use only 553,000 acre-feet, Gebhart’s office said in Pinedale in September. In addition to Wyoming’s conveyance-loss study, Upper Division states want to use an up-to-date model to determine river flows and uses.
