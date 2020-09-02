CHEYENNE – With the country navigating uncharted territory, six Wyomingites, elected by their peers at the Wyoming Republican Party Convention in May, flew to Charlotte, North Carolina, to represent the Cowboy State at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Chairman Frank Eathorne (Converse County), National Committeeman Corey Steinmetz (Goshen County), National Committeewoman Marti Halverson (Lincoln County), National Committeewoman-elect Harriet Hageman (Laramie County), At-large Delegate Cheri Steinmetz (Goshen County) and County Delegate Taylor Allred (Lincoln County) had the opportunity to announce Wyoming’s support for President Donald Trump.
Wyoming elected 29 delegates and 26 alternates to attend the Republican National Convention, but due to COVID-19 orders, only six delegates from each state and territory were permitted to attend the events in Charlotte. Many other delegates and alternates rallied and cheered the livestream over breakfast from the Holiday Inn in Riverton.
Eathorne said the visit only solidified his backing of Trump.
“These realities underscore the need to support our current team in the White House,” Eathorne said. “Everything our American civilization was built upon is hanging in the balance of this election. This administration understands how to govern Of, For, and By the People. They’ve proven it by building the strongest economy this nation has ever seen.”
RNC rules mandate a “convention” to nominate candidates for president and vice president, and that was the only business of the gathering in Charlotte. There was no Platform Committee meeting, thus the 2016 platform will stand for four more years.
“I am happy about this, having been part of the group in 2016 that passed the most conservative platform the party had ever developed.” Halverson said.