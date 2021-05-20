CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party State Central Committee met at the Holiday Inn on May 14 and 15 in Cody and held its biennial officer elections, with state GOP Chairman Frank Eathorne reelected to his current role.
The Park County Republican Party hosted the weekend’s events, including a sold-out dinner and an enthusiastic crowd enjoying the Buffalo Bill Historical Center on Friday. Gov. Mark Gordon addressed the dinner attendees, citing legislation he signed after the recent session.
Keynote speaker Ovie Muntean, whose family immigrated from communist-ruled Romania, shared the hardships endured under a totalitarian regime and the sacrifices made in order to come to the United States. Ovie told of his faith in Christ and led in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Saturday morning, the Wyoming Republican Party gaveled in the election meeting with a full slate of Central Committee members, room capacity guests, two of Wyoming’s media members and a host of candidates for U.S. representative, including Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper; Darin Smith; Robin Balinskey; Bryan Miller and Denton Knapp.
The members showed unified support for the officer candidates. Party Secretary Donna Rice of Casper, Vice Chairman David Holland of Moorcroft and Chairman Frank Eathorne of Douglas were each elected by unanimous ballot, with all of them committing to uphold and work to implement the party platform.
The Central Committee members spent much of the day providing committee reports, adopting special committees and respective assignments and, lastly, debating and adopting several resolutions. The theme “Wyoming Wins when Republican Values Win” and “Govern Red” prevailed in all the business of the day.
The next meeting of the Wyoming GOP’s State Central Committee is set for July 9-10 in Evanston.