Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne removes his hat for the Pledge of Allegiance in September.

 Mike Koshmrl/WyoFile

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne won reelection to a third term as the state GOP’s leader on Saturday, snuffing out the possibility that turnover in county parties would translate to changes in state level leadership this year.

