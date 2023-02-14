Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., speaks during a Senate Environment and Public Works subcommittee hearing on April 5, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 Mariam Zuhaib/AP

CHEYENNE — Wyoming Republican Party leaders on Saturday passed a resolution condemning Sen. Cynthia Lummis for her vote in support of federal legislation that protects same-sex marriage rights.

The resolution, first passed by the Goshen County GOP Central Committee on Jan. 20, condemns the senator for her vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. It was then adopted Saturday by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee in Thermopolis.

