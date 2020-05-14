CHEYENNE – Ahead of the special legislative session to be held later this week, the Wyoming Republican Party polled Republicans across the state to let them weigh in on the best way for the Wyoming Legislature to distribute the $1.25 billion in CARES Act funds.
The survey was opened April 23 and closed May 1.
Wyoming Republicans were cohesive in their response that this funding should not continue to grow government, but that government should stop spending, according to a news release. The answers continued to fall in line with one another, agreeing that it is time to open schools and the University of Wyoming, and allow private businesses to operate business as usual.
When asked how the Legislature should deal with budget shortfalls, the resounding answers were to reduce spending, reduce the size of government and reduce government programs, according to the release.
Finally, when asked what functions of government are most important to them as we emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown, Wyoming Republicans listed their top three priorities as protection of constitutionally guaranteed freedoms, protection of the right of private businesses to function and protection of the right to assemble.