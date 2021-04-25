CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party joins Wyoming Right to Life in celebrating the efforts of those state senators and representatives who played an integral role in advancing pro-life legislation during the recently concluded session.
Wyoming Right to Life developed a list recognizing pro-life legislators, placing them in gold, silver and bronze categories.
Gold Medal recipients include: Sens. Bo Biteman, Cheri Steinmetz and Lynn Hutchings, and Reps. Mark Jennings, Chip Neiman, John Romero-Martinez, Jeremy Haroldson, Ocean Andrew, Mark Baker, Jamie Flitner and Clarence Styvar.
Silver Medal recipients include: Sens. Tim Salazar, Anthony Bouchard, Dave Kinskey, Larry Hicks, Tim French, Troy McKeown, and Reps. Sue Wilson, Dan Laursen, Jim Blackburn, John Winter, Bob Wharff, Chris Knapp and John Bear.
Bronze Medal recipients include: Senators Brian Boner, Tom James, Dan Dockstader, John Kolb, Tara Nethercott, and Reps. Bill Fortner, Tim Hallinan, Steve Harshman, Ember Oakley, John Eklund, Scott Heiner and Marshall Burt.
Wyoming Right to Life President Marti Halverson gave special recognition to Reps. Chuck Gray, Rachel Rodriguez-Williams and Pepper Ottman. All three earned Wyoming Right to Life’s highest honor – the Platinum Award.
Halverson explained the standards for ranking: “Awards were calculated very simply: the number of bills sponsored plus the number of bills co-sponsored plus voting AYE on all the bills that came before the House and/or the Senate. ... Legislators who did not sponsor or co-sponsor a bill, but voted AYE on every pro-life bill that came to their chamber, received an Honorable Mention for their consistent support of life and Wyoming Right to Life is grateful for their votes and support.”
Of the eight bills drafted during the session, three made it all the way through to the governor’s signature.