CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party is seeking registered Wyoming Republicans who would like to attend the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24-28, as either a voting delegate or an alternate delegate.
Wyoming has been allotted 29 delegates and 26 alternates, some of which are designated by their respective county parties, but all to be selected “at large” during the Wyoming Republican Party State Convention on May 9 in Gillette.
In order to be considered or to suggest someone, you can do so either through your local party, or by submitting names of candidates to Executive Director Kathy Russell at execdir@wyoming.gop or David Holland, nominations committee chairman, at vicechairman@wyoming.gop.