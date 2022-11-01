David Bossie

David Bossie, Republican National Committeeman for Maryland, speaks during the Republican National Committee winter meeting Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The Republican National Committee censured two GOP Reps., Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, on that Friday for participating on the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and assailed the panel for leading a “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” AP

 Rick Bowmer

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party announced Tuesday an upcoming event with special guest speaker David N. Bossie, producer of "Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump."

The midday feast and movie screening will be held Nov. 12 at Restoration Church event rooms in Casper. The event will begin with a limited attendance meet-and-greet with Bossie from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Attendees will be seated at 12:30 p.m., and the movie will be screened.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus