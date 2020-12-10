CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party issued a statement Wednesday urging Gov. Mark Gordon and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill to join the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against four battleground states over their election processes.
The suit, filed by Paxton on Tuesday, argues that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin violated federal law, and it asks the U.S. Supreme Court to block those states from voting in the Electoral College.
Though state officials and U.S. Attorney General William Barr have said there is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, the statement issued by the Wyoming GOP argues the matter demands immediate action “by all governors, including the Gordon administration, to address this existential threat to the future of our Republic.”
“In short, the overwhelming body of evidence shows that these rogue states unlawfully changed election laws, thereby opening up opportunities for election fraud,” the statement reads. “This is not a Donald Trump issue – this issue impacts all American states.”
Since the announcement of the lawsuit, 17 other states have backed the effort challenging the 2020 election results, but so far, Wyoming has not been among them.
Michael Pearlman, the governor’s communications director, said Wednesday that Gordon has asked Hill “to consider the matter and possible actions Wyoming could take.”
“The governor believes that fair and lawful elections are essential to our democracy, but it should be noted that this lawsuit is operating on a short timeline, and Wyoming did not receive advance notice to be able to thoroughly review the filing,” Pearlman said in an email Wednesday.
Gordon has not received a formal request from state GOP officials regarding the matter, Pearlman said.