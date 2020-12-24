CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities has announced that $75,000 is available in grant funds for the 2021-22 Bright Ideas Grant.
Individual grants can range from $1,000 to $50,000 per project.
The purpose of the Bright Ideas Mini-Grant is to facilitate innovative projects and/or activities in the state that will empower people with developmental disabilities and their families. Projects or activities funded by a mini-grant must fulfill the council’s stated purpose and vision.
The application process will remain open from Dec. 22 through Jan. 30.
For more information about the grant, or to apply, visit https://wgcdd.wyo.gov/projects/mini-grants.