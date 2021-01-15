CHEYENNE – Responding to a request by the federal government, more than 100 Wyoming National Guard soldiers and airmen have volunteered to support crowd control, communications and logistics during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., next Wednesday.
Like all presidential inaugurations, the event is considered a National Special Security Event. The U.S. Secret Service is the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, exercising and implementing security for the event. The preparation for a NSSE is a cooperative effort among federal, state and district agencies.
The National Guard provides a wide variety of capabilities that can seamlessly integrate with interagency partners to enhance inauguration support capabilities.
Several states are activating to provide timely, safe and proactive support to civilian authorities. While the costs associated with this deployment will be paid for with federal dollars, these National Guard professionals will remain under their respective governors’ control, under Title 32, 502(f) orders for up to 31 days and adhere to D.C. law.
“We are proud to support, and be part of, the long tradition of supporting this historical event for our country,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, adjutant general for Wyoming, in a release. “When we are requested, we continue to provide our governor and civilian authorities properly manned, trained and equipped forces available wherever and whenever they are needed.”
Military support to inaugurations by Guard members dates back 232 years to when Gen. George Washington began his inaugural journey from Mount Vernon, Va., to New York City. Local militias (the modern-day National Guard), joined his inaugural procession as it passed through towns along the route, to be joined by members of the regular Army, additional local militia and Revolutionary War veterans once Washington arrived in New York City. This presidential military escort then accompanied him to Federal Hall for the presidential oath. The National Guard and other military units have continued this tradition of inaugural support ever since.
Additional National Guard soldiers and airmen will be made available to provide support to Wyoming authorities, should the need arise.