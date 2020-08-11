CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing has received a request for assistance from the National Interagency Fire Center for two Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System-equipped C-130 Hercules aircraft to support fire suppression efforts in California.
The aircraft, crews and maintainers will depart Wednesday, Aug. 12, for Sacramento McClellan Airport, where they will operate in the area until Aug. 22, unless extended by request.
”Our highly trained airmen are fully prepared to assist with ongoing aerial firefighting efforts,” said Col. Barry Deibert, 153rd Airlift Wing commander, in a news release. “Though the circumstances for MAFFS activation are unfortunate, the Wyoming Air National Guard is always ready to support this critical mission in time of need when called upon.”
MAFFS is a self-contained aerial firefighting system, owned by the U.S. Forest Service, which can discharge 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in five to 10 seconds, covering an area one-quarter of a mile long by 100 feet wide. Once the load is discharged, it can be refilled in as few as eight minutes on the ground.
Four C-130 wings support the MAFFS mission, including three Air National Guard units: Nevada’s 152nd Airlift Wing, California’s 146th Airlift Wing and Wyoming’s 153rd Airlift Wing; and one U.S. Air Force Reserve unit, Colorado’s 302nd Airlift Wing. Additionally, personnel are assigned to the Air Expeditionary Group in Boise, Idaho, who assist with administration and coordination and function as liaisons with NIFC.