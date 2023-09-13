CHEYENNE – As Wyoming experiences more West Nile virus activity this season than over the past decade or so, the Wyoming Department of Health is emphasizing mosquito bite prevention.

There have been 20 cases reported, including a death in an older adult Fremont County woman, among Wyoming residents so far this year. Of these, 12 cases have involved the more severe neuroinvasive type of illness. Cases have been reported from Campbell, Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Park, Platte, Sheridan and Washakie counties. Mosquito pools and animals from around the state continue to test positive for the virus. 

