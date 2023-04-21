CHEYENNE – Seasonal animal activity is prompting the Wyoming Department of Health to issue a warning regarding the ongoing threat posed by rabies, a deadly, but preventable disease.
Any mammal, including humans, can get rabies; in Wyoming, bats and skunks are the primary sources and can spread rabies to people and pets by bites or scratches.
Dr. Emily Curren, state public health veterinarian with WDH, said there have been three confirmed rabies cases so far this year in Sheridan County skunks. Last year, there were 14 confirmed cases of animal rabies across the state, including five in bats.
“Bats are a particular concern in our area. One reason is because bat bites can be very tiny and not always visible,” Curren said. “Anyone with direct contact with a bat or anyone sleeping in the same room where a bat is discovered should be assessed by a doctor or public health provider.”
Curren said anyone potentially exposed to a rabid animal should seek medical advice about the need for rabies post exposure prophylaxis treatment, saying the treatment is nearly 100% effective, but must be started before symptoms develop.
General tips for preventing rabies include:
Don’t touch or feed wild or stray animals.
Treat animal bites with soap and water and contact a medical professional immediately.
People waking to find a bat in their room or a child’s room should contact a medical professional immediately.
Vaccinate dogs, cats, ferrets, horses and other selected livestock for rabies and keep vaccinations up-to-date.