CHEYENNE – A new head for the Wyoming Highway Patrol has been selected, and he will join WHP from Maryland, where he is now a sheriff.
Timothy K. Cameron, the outgoing head law enforcement official for Maryland's St. Mary's County, will be the next colonel and administrator of the highway patrol. A Thursday news release said this appointment will be effective in early January.
Until then, retired Lt. Col. Shannon Ratliff will remain the head of the agency, a WHP spokesperson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Cameron "does not need a Wyoming Senate confirmation," WHP's spokesperson, Sgt. Jeremy Beck, wrote in his email to the WTE.
Cameron's hiring was newly announced by Director Luke Reiner of the Wyoming Department of Transportation, which helps to oversee the highway patrol in the state. "Cameron brings over 40 years of policing experience" to the WHP, according to the WYDOT news release. Reiner described him as having "a commitment to training and education."
"Cameron served an unprecedented four terms as the Sheriff of St. Mary's County, Maryland, which officially ends this December," noted WYDOT's news release. According to a posting by the winner of the Republican primary to be the next sheriff there, Steve Hall, Cameron had endorsed him as his successor.
"My appreciation to Governor (Mark) Gordon, Director Reiner, and all those involved in the selection process for the opportunity to live and work in Wyoming," said Cameron in the WYDOT release. It described a seven-month process to replace former WHP Col. Kebin Haller, who retired earlier this year.