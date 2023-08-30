CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released the results of its troopers' performance during the recent Cheyenne Frontier Days High Visibility Enforcement Detail.
Throughout the duration of the event, WHP troopers conducted 845 traffic stops, and their high-visibility enforcement approach served as a potent deterrent against hazardous driving behaviors, according to a news release.
The troopers' work led to the identification and arrest of individuals involved in criminal activities: there were a total of 22 DUI arrests, 13 misdemeanor possession of controlled substance arrests, three felony possession of controlled substance arrests, one felony warrant arrest and nine other arrests, culminating in 48 criminal apprehensions.
One of the most notable achievements of this enforcement detail lies in the significant reduction of motor vehicle crashes. Through their active engagement in HVE operations, troopers effectively steered motorists toward safer driving practices, resulting in seven motor vehicle crashes investigated. No serious injury or fatality crashes were reported during this period.
Beyond their enforcement responsibilities, the presence and engagement of WHP troopers during the Cheyenne Frontier Days event not only heightened safety measures, but also nurtured positive relationships between law enforcement and the community.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.