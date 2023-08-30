CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released the results of its troopers' performance during the recent Cheyenne Frontier Days High Visibility Enforcement Detail.

Throughout the duration of the event, WHP troopers conducted 845 traffic stops, and their high-visibility enforcement approach served as a potent deterrent against hazardous driving behaviors, according to a news release.

