CHEYENNE – Col. Kebin Haller of the Wyoming Highway Patrol released a statement Monday about the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
"As Wyoming residents, I would expect you to be looking to your highway patrol with confirmation that what happened in Minneapolis would not happen in our state. Let me say, that what happened in Minneapolis is not at all a representation of your Wyoming Highway Patrol," Haller said.
He added that people are screened for racial or ethnic bias before becoming a trooper. If any employee witnesses biased policing by a trooper, they are required to step in during that policing incident and report the incident to a supervisor, the news release said.
Troopers are also required to intervene if they witness another trooper using excessive force and must report it to a supervisor.