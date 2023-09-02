CHEYENNE — Missing data is preventing people from getting a clear picture of crime and policing in Wyoming, some say.

To date, Wyoming Highway Patrol has yet to submit any data to the federal reporting system since the state was certified in 2018.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus